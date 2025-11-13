Students from Quandialla Public School travelled to Caragabal to be part of this morning held at Caragabal Public School.

Students combined with students from Caragabal and Bribbaree Public Schools.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW player, Tara McGrath-West ran the workshop. Tara shared some of her personal experiences and insights into what it means to be 'Simply Your Best'.

The presentation encouraged students to reflect on their own efforts, values, and goals - both in sport and everyday life.

Students had a game of league tag, along with learning some new ball skills.