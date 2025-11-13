What an incredible day at Caragabal Public School. Students and staff were thrilled to welcome Brisbane Broncos NRLW star Tara Magrath-West and Emma James as part of the Small Schools Simply Your Best road trip.

Students from Caragabal, Bribbaree and Quandialla came together for an inspiring session all about doing your best - in the classroom, on the field and in everyday life.

From powerful messages about effort and resilience to hands-on outdoor skills, our students walked away motivated and ready to shine!

This event further supported our ongoing Tri-school collaboration with Bribbaree and Quandialla reinforcing our shared commitment to student growth and opportunity.

A huge thank you to Tara, Emma and our visiting schools for making this an unforgettable experience.