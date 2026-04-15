Grenfell Goannas, Caleb Haddin and Riley Bowerman proudly represented the Goannas in the Indigenous All Stars vs Heritage All Stars clash in Peak Hill on Saturday.

Bowerman made his Woodbrige Cup Heritage debut, running out on the wing in the number 5 jersey while Haddin took the field as a starting forward in the number 11.

The boys said it was a tough, physical and highly competitive game with plenty of skill on display and excitement right down to the final minute.

The indigenous side came away with the win.