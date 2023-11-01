Last Sunday at Grenfell's Lawson Oval and in warm conditions Woodbridge hosted Castlereagh in round five of the Western Women's Rugby League competition.



The day started with a cracker of a game in the under 12s between two teams who were both chasing their first win of the season.



It was Castlereagh who came away with a thrilling victory (20-16) by breaking a 16 all deadlock after scoring a try in the last 60 seconds of the match.



The Under 14s game was expected to be a close encounter as Castlereagh came in with three wins under their belt this season and Woodbridge two wins.



After a tight opening 20 minutes the Woodies started to exert their dominance and they went to the break leading 18 nil and then in the second half they continued the try scoring to take out the match 52-4.



The under 16s clash had the crowd on the edge of their seats as an understrength Castlereagh outfit only fielding nine players almost pulled off a remarkable win against a Woodies team who had a 18 players to call on.



Woodbridge eventually won the match 28-20 but they knew that their opponents had just produced a very gutsy performance given their lack of numbers and the heat at the time the match was played.



Unfortunately the under 18s match did not go ahead due to Castlereagh being unable to field a team.



Both Woodbridge and Castlereagh went into the First Grade match knowing the result was going to be crucial for their semi-final aspirations.



The visitors opened the scoring but Woodbridge returned serve with a converted try before Castlereagh went in again and the game settled down with Castlereagh leading 8-6.



The Woodies were gradually able to take control of the game through some strong running by Ebony Madden, Emma Bayley, Stacey Ashe, and Tahlia Williams and ran out 34-8 winners.

Round six of the competition sees Woodbridge travelling to Orange this Saturday to take on the Vipers at Waratah Sports Ground.



There are some important changes to the game times this week with the under 12s kicking off at 1.30pm, under 14s (2.30pm), under 16s (3.40pm), under 18s (4.50pm), and the Opens at 6.00pm.



Round seven is the final round prior to the semi-finals and sees Woodbridge back at Lawson Park on Saturday, November 11.