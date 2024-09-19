Springtime produces an air of excitement in the Weddin Shire, particularly for horse-lovers who eagerly await the start of the Weddin Mountain Muster.

The Weddin Mountain Muster is a week-long horse trail riding event, hosted in Grenfell every year, during the first week of the NSW Spring school holidays. Horse enthusiasts travel from afar to take part in this prestigious event, which is one of Grenfell’s major tourism events. The Muster showcases many of the Weddin Shire’s endearing attributes; the beautiful views, farming landscape, local produce, friendly community, starry nights and more.

“The incredible volunteers of the Muster Committee work hard year-round to make the event the best possible,” Melanie Cooper, President of the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee, said.

“Riders come from far and wide to experience this unique event, with many returning participants, who are like family, becoming strong advocates for our little town, so we do not want to disappoint,” Melanie said.

As usual, the event is booked out, with 120 riders and their families set to converge on Grenfell from Sunday, September 29 to Saturday, October 5, 2024.

“This year, participants will see the sights around Eualdrie, Adelargo, Quondong, Company Dam and the township, including the Grenfell Silo Art, Obrien’s Lookout and the Main Street” Trail Boss, Ashleigh Leibick said.

“Trails are handpicked and tested by the Muster Committee and we are very fortunate to be able to offer rides through both public and private property, thanks to our supportive land owners,” she said.

Participants camp for the week with their four-legged friends at the Grenfell Showground with trail rides leaving from the Showground each day and varying in length, from 8kms around town up to 30kms on longer days.

“Participants spend a wonderful week on horseback with friends and family, great food and spectacular scenery,” Publicity Officer for the Muster, May Logan said.

“The Committee, having put countless hours into preparations for the event, get to see the fruits of their labour in smiling faces and safe trails."

Founded in 2001 by a handful of locals as a sub-committee of the Grenfell PAH&I Association, the Weddin Mountain Muster strives to raise funds to maintain and improve infrastructure at the Grenfell Showground and contributes to other local projects. Previous projects include upgrades to the grandstand, extensions and amenities for the Simpson pavilion and the shelter at Lion’s Park, which is enjoyed by campers and community

members. The latest project undertaken by the Muster Committee has been the erection of the “Nev Condon Memorial Stables”, officially opened in 2022.

Each year, the Muster also makes a $1,000 donation to a chosen local charity or community group. This year, the donation will be gifted to the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. The Committee endeavours to support as many local businesses as possible, sourcing as much as they can from within the Weddin Shire. Participants are also encouraged to shop and support local.

“The short-term influx of people, who are primed to spend local, provides a welcome boost to the local economy, on a scale that is comparable to the Henry Lawson Festival,” Melanie Cooper said.

The Muster Committee are calling upon the community to really get behind the event, which brings so much to the town, and ask that members of the community get out and cheer them on as they ride through town and parade down Main St in brilliant dress-ups on Whacky Wednesday, October 2, around 11am.

“This year, there’ll be a QR code posted along Main Street for people to upload their photos of their favourite costumes,” May Logan said.

“Boots and hats will be seen more often down the street, so be sure to say g’day to our visitors,” May added.

This year’s event will see additional support from Weddin Shire Council in the form of traffic controls where horses are required to cross major roads.

“Extra measures in place this year will help with the flow of horses, particularly on the roads around town, which will not only make for a safer ride, but also reduce any inconvenience to the public,” Melanie said.

“We also have strategies in place to help minimise the horse poo, particularly on Main Street and heavily used streets” Melanie said.

“For anyone who is chasing some black gold [horse manure] for their garden, we will have ample supply for the week at the Showground,” Melanie she.

More information on the Muster can be found at weddinmountainmuster.com.au

“We thank all the individuals, organisations and businesses who support our event and look forward to a fantastic week of riding, comradery and fun,” Melanie said.