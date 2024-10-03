Members of the Weddin Shire community gathered at Taylor Park on Friday, September 27 for the annual Weddin NAIDOC Day.

The day was described as a great day by Weddin NAIDOC assistant secretary Julie Gilmore, with lots of activities available and really great weather.

Ms Gilmore said a highlight of the day was the school students singing and performing in language for event guests.

Ms Gilmore said it was also goo to see so many community members and community groups come down to Taylor Park to help celebrate Weddin's NAIDOC Day, with around 100 people celebrating.

The colouring in competition was hotly contested by entrants , and the BBQ sampling kangaroo, crocodile and emu proved to be a hit.

Ms Gilmore said the Weddin NAIDOC Committee would like to thank the Lions Club for their help on the BBQ and their sponsors for the support of the Weddin NAIDOC Day.

After a successful NAIDOC Day event, Ms Gilmore said the committee will be gathering to reflect on the NAIDOC Day and are looking forward to next year's celebrations.