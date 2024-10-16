Our October meeting was held at Wendy Johnson’s home, a spacious house set on five acres of well-tended lawns and beautiful gardens.

After routine matters had been dealt with, we heard about Wendy Johnson’s recent visit to Tulip Top Gardens. Wendy and three other members had accepted the Cherry Blossom Garden Club in Young’s invitation to Garden Club members to join them in a bus trip to Tulip Top Gardens in Sutton, outside Canberra.

This is a popular tourist attraction, open to the public for only one month a year when the tulips are in flower.

Wendy said they were amazed and impressed by the time and effort which had obviously been put into maintaining gardens.

They agreed the trip was definitely worthwhile and enjoyed by them all.

Also discussed was the invitation to the upcoming South-West NSW Zone Garden Clubs Friendship Day.

Some of us will be representing our Club and we look forward to the opportunity to meet with members from the other seven affiliated clubs, as this is the first time that all the clubs will be together.

Afternoon tea offered was the usual excellent and plentiful selection of cakes and slices, and the warm, spring weather encouraged us to take a pleasant walk around the grounds, with Wendy encouraging us to accept cuttings from her extensive variety of plants.

Our next meeting on Tuesday, November 5 will commence at 1p.m. at the Grenfell Country Club, followed at 2 p.m. by the Red Cross Melbourne Cup Day afternoon tea, so of course members are not expected to bring a plate on this occasion.

Anita Edwards Publicity Officer.