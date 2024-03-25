Season kicks off with day competition

Last Saturday the First Grade (Tens) and Youth League (Sevens) teams travelled over to Blayney to compete in the Woodbridge Cup Tens and Sevens competitions.



The opening match for the First-Grade team saw them go down narrowly to the Canowindra Tigers and in their second match they were defeated by an improved CSU outfit.



Canowindra went on to win the competition after a very tight tussle with Cowra whilst CSU had a strong win in the Plate Final over hosts the Blayney Bears.



The Youth League boys lost both their matches against Cowra and Canowindra but they competed well in the games and it was a good hit out for them.



Molong took out the sevens competition after a close battle with the Cowra Magpies. New First-Grade recruit Luke Roughley impressed in his first time in a Goannas jumper and the club would like to thank Garry "Nails" Hewen for his first-aid and strapping duties.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On Thursday, March 28 we will be holding our Easter raffles at the Bowling Club.



There will be 22 prizes totalling $700 including trays of meat, prawns, fish, mixed fish and prawns as well as Easter Egg baskets and Bar/Bistro vouchers.



Tickets will be on sale from 6.30pm with the draw taking place at 8.00pm.

Our AGM will be held at the Bowling Club on Wednesday the April 3 commencing at 6.00pm and all are welcome. Then on Friday, April 5 the Goannas will launch season 2024 with their "first try scorer" Calcutta.

This will again be held at the Bowling Club with proceedings kicking off at 7.30pm.

The Goannas opening round match will be away to the Eugowra Eagles on Sunday, April 7 and then we will be home to the CSU Mungoes on Saturday, April 13.

On Saturday, April 20, the Goannas will be away to take on Cowra in round three. Round four will see the Goannas host the Warriors on Sunday, April 28.

Grenfell will have a bye in the first weekend of May for Round five, which will be followed by the Rep Round on May 11.

Round six will see the Goannas playing a home game against Manildra on Sunday, May 19.