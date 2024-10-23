On October 12 and 13 the Grenfell Pony Club hosted the Zone 2 Gymkhana and Showjumping afternoon.

Fourteen riders from varying clubs competed in the rescue relay and 6 bar competition on the Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday Grenfell Pony Club had 55 riders, from 10 different clubs and three zones attend the Gymkhana.

This is the first Gymkhana held in Grenfell since 2010 and was well received with fantastic weather.

Riders participated in Ring events, Showjumping, Dressage and Sporting.

Grenfell Pony Club would like to thank the many volunteers that made the weekend possible, the judges, stewards, pencillers, canteen helpers and men on the BBQ, who helped the event run smoothly.

Grenfell Pony Club's Secretary Ashleigh Liebick said they are thankful to Zone 2 for allowing them to host this event and helping Grenfell Pony Club every step of the way.

"We would also like to thank our many sponsors who supported our Age champion awards and raffle prizes, Conron Store, 2nd Chance Saddlery, Delta Ag, Dara pastoral Co, & Mawhoods IGA Grenfell," she said.

"Congratulations to Young Pony Club for winning the best presented club in the march past, the prize being a gift voucher to 2nd Chance saddlery donated by Zone 2."

In a post to Facebook, Zone 2 president Antonia Brown congratulated all riders, saying the were all fantastic.

Ms Brown also thanked everyone who helped on the day and thanked the sponsers for all of their support.

The winners included:

Young Pony Club Inc - March Past Winners.

Age Champions:

Under 9

Champion - Elsie - Forbes

Runner-up - Harriet - Harden

9 to Under 11

Champion - Emersyn - Cowra

Runner-up - Caitlin - Forbes

11 to Under 13

Champion - Halle - Harden

Runner-up -Bethany - Forbes

13 to Under 15

Champion - Cady - Young

Runner-up - Emma - Harden

15 to Under 17

Champion - Lauren - Carcoar

Runner-up - Pheobe - Young

17 to Under 26

Champion - Stephanie - Carcoar

Runner-up - Claire - Young