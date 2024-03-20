Grenfell Pink Panthers "Pinkies" travelled to Kiama on February 24 with a full team on standby and some pure footy passion.

They took on Albury, Goulburn and The Lakes Rugby teams and although they didn't come away with any wins, it was a tough and determined effort by all.

There was plenty of laughter, a boat load of camaraderie built and plenty of skills on hand as the Pinkies only walked away with narrow losses against the teams. The dedication of this team has been hard at work since the start of January so they hit the ground running for the first game with some solid runs by our new team members Amber Taylor (try scorer) and Bec Smith.



We seemed to pick up a few more extra faces for the season in the likes of Holly Shaw and Michelle Greenwood. Shout-out to the players from Emus (Jade) and Yabbies (Shae) who helped us along, throughout the day as well.

Your 2024 team is ready to go for the season so community members are encouraged to come on down and watch some home games

The Pink Panthers were joined at Kiama by the men's squad who took on The Lakes, Wollongong Vikings and Molong. The first game was against The Lakes, Grenfell went down 20 nil, 4 tries to none having a slow start. Next up they played Wollongong Vikings and got pipped 19-14, and lastly they won against Molong 14-12 in an end to end thriller.