Terry Carroll's outstanding contributions to country racing and the Grenfell Jockey Club has been recognised when he received The Simon Nivison Special Recognition award.

The Grenfell Jockey Club Andrew Hooper said Terry really deserves this award and they are so proud of this recognition.

"In Terry’s absence I had the honour of accepting this award on his behalf at the racing awards ceremony from The Central Districts board representative Andrew Schier last Friday," he said.

"Terry will be presented the award in person when we have our Grenfell Jockey Club celebration and get together for our 2024 race meeting."

Terry said he wanted to thank the club for nominating him and it was honour to be nominated for the award.

He said it was a surprise that he won it as he was up against people nominated from jockey clubs in bigger centres which host many more meetings throughout the year.

Terry was nominated for the award five years ago.

Andrew said Terry thoroughly deserves this award and he has given so much, not just to the Jockey Club but also to the whole community.

As part of his nomination of Terry for this award, Andrew wrote "it is with great pride that we nominate Terry for this special award in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the Grenfell Jockey Club and the broader Grenfell community."

Terry's journey with the Grenfell Jockey Club began in 1975, and he quickly demonstrated his dedication and talent by being elected Assistant Secretary in 1976 and then Secretary in 1977.

He served as Secretary for an unprecedented 46 years, until 2023, embodying unwavering commitment and leadership.

Terry said a main reason he was a member of the Grenfell Jockey Club is a lifelong love of horses, a passion he shared with his mother, and considered becoming a jockey, but couldn't meet the weight requirements.

In 1996, Terry’s outstanding service was honored with Life Membership of the Grenfell Jockey Club during the inaugural Grenfell Guineas.

This race, a prominent feature for 3-year-olds with a prize pool of $30,000 in the late 1990’, was a testament to the late Michael Nealon and Terry’s vision and organisational prowess.

Though the race eventually ceased due to external circumstances, its legacy endures as a highlight of Terry’s tenure .

Terry’s achievements extended beyond local races. In October 2008, he orchestrated the Emirates Melbourne Cup tour’s visit to Grenfell twice, incorporating the history of the local horse "Come On," which ran in the 1962 Melbourne Cup.

The second time he organised the Melbourne Cup tour’s visit was September 2014.

His meticulous planning and coordination transformed the event into a memorable carnival, rallying the entire town.

Throughout his 46 years of service, Terry was a driving force behind numerous track and facility upgrades. His contributions include reshaping the track, enhancing surfaces and starting areas, installing new running rails, building essential infrastructure like race day stalls and wash bays, securing heritage grants for grandstand repairs, and much more. Terry’s hands-on approach ensured the track was always in top condition for race days, reflecting his commitment and expertise.

With Terry's retirement as the Club's Secretary, Andrew said this year was the first time since he became Club President 20 years ago that he has hosted the Grenfell Jockey Club Races.

Andrew said he missed having Terry there to run things off, and his experience and advice as the Club Secretary.