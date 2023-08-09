Grenfell's Beau Bailey has only recently returned from making his mark in Sweden at the 2023 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship but he is not keen to slow down any time soon.



Beau topped the podium in the first qualifier of the 250cc 13 to under 16 competition at the Vastervik speedway, after placing first in three heats and second in two other heats.



The top eight qualifiers in each of the two qualifying events competed in the finals hosted at the Swedish city of Malilla.

Beau placed ninth overall in the finals, out of the 16 finalists, and said he is really looking forward to travelling overseas to compete again.



The lead up to the World Championship was not entirely smooth sailing, despite Beau qualifying for the event at the end of last season's Australian Nationals, with work being required on his bike's customised engines.

Beau took two engines to Sydney to work on them (with a couple of blowouts during the process) before taking them over to Sweden, with a mechanic flying down from Brisbane to help his team configure the engines properly.

Beau's dad, Tim, said going overseas at a world level you have to make sure the engines are giving a 100 percent.



The engines were the only parts of the bike Beau took over to Sweden with him, and he, along with his team assembled his speedway bike there.

As long as the engine is the right classification, Tim said you can set the bike up exactly how you like it.

Beau and his team thank the community and his sponsors for getting behind him.



Beau said he would also like to thank his coach Craig Boyce for all of his help and support, and for travelling over to Sweden to lend a hand.

Not long after returning from Sweden, Beau travelled to Tamworth to practise for the Australian titles, with his next race being the next round of the NSW Super Series on August 18.



Beau has claimed two wins so far this season, with two more rounds of the series remaining.

While he has been riding bikes since he was three, Beau started out riding in dirt track events, before trying his hand at road racing.



While he no longer competes in road racing events, Beau still occasionally rides in Dirt Track events.

The qualifiers for next year's FIM Speedway Youth World Championship will be held Tamworth this November.