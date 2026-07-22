Grenfell RSL to Host Traditional Air Force Mess Dinner Experience

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch is inviting community members to take part in a special Commemorative Dining In Night on Saturday 1 August offering a rare opportunity to experience the traditions and customs of a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner.

The event will be held in the dining room of the Grenfell Country Club, with proceedings commencing at 6pm.

Open to both veterans and the general public, the evening aims to honour service and tradition.

Guests will enjoy a formal black-tie occasion featuring an explanation of Royal Australian Air Force mess dinner customs, pre-dinner drinks, hors d'oeuvres, a three-course meal with table service and the traditional toasting port.

Catering will be provided by Monica Welsh of Word of Mouth Functions and Catering.

Adding to the occasion will be guest speaker Brendan Smith, a retired Flight Lieutenant of the Royal Australian Air Force, who will share his experiences and insights from military service.

Tickets are $90 per person, with a discounted rate of $45 available for RSL members, veterans and one guest.

A courtesy bus will also operate within Grenfell town limits to assist attendees.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch organisers encourage those interested to secure tickets early, as sales close on Friday 24 July.

Tickets can be purchased from The Natural Home, 66 Main Street, Grenfell, and will not be available at the door.

Organisers stressed that the evening is a commemorative event designed to celebrate military heritage and fellowship, rather than a fundraising activity.