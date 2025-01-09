Improving water conservation and leak reduction, potential expansion of the regional water supply grid and broadening flood risk management are all part of a 20-year strategy for water security for the Lachlan region.

The NSW Government has launched the Lachlan Regional Water Strategy for Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, Weddin and other communities across the Lachlan for the next 20 years and beyond.

"This is a strategy for the whole Lachlan community," NSW Department of Climate Change, Environment, Energy and Water Executive Director of Regional Water Strategies Kaia Hodge said.

"We know water security is front of mind for these communities, as is preparing our water resources for future challenges and weather extremes, including droughts and floods.

"We're working to meet these challenges, progressing an array of solutions that will best support the region."

Actions in the strategy include:

Supporting towns and local water utilities to deliver water supply, urban water efficiency, water conservation and leakage reduction initiatives;

Supporting local councils to improve flood risk management;

Investigating the potential expansion of the regional water supply grid. Future work will also consider the outcomes of the Belubula Water Security Project Final Business Case, which the NSW Government is developing;

Improving groundwater knowledge and management;

Investigating upgrades and automation of existing weirs and structures in the mid and lower Lachlan to improve environmental water delivery;

Increasing numbers of native and threatened fish by improving fish passage and installing screens at priority sites to protect fish from irrigation pumps;

Working with industry to plan for, adapt to and mitigate against climate change by better understanding their needs, addressing systemic issues around water reliability, and leveraging climate model data to improve water management;

Better integrating strategic land use and water planning;

Improving cultural outcomes and creating jobs in the water sector for Aboriginal people.

Ms Hodge said the strategy was backed by scientific data and informed by listening to feedback from local governments, Aboriginal people, environmental and industry groups, water users and locals.

"This strategy is critical to supporting a strong local economy, maintaining a healthy river system, and delivering safer, more secure, resilient and reliable water supplies for the entire Lachlan for generations to come," Ms Hodge said.

How strategy actions will be delivered is outlined in an implementation plan, available on the website at: https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/our-work/plans-and-strategies/regional-water-strategies/final/lachlan-regional-water-strategy/