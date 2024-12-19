St Joseph’s School has had a productive year, full of academic successes and sporting achievements and as the year draws to a close, it is an opportune time to reflect on the incredible year it has been.

The Kindergarten students have loved every minute of their first year of ‘big school’ and have relished the opportunity to bond with new and familiar friends, learning and enjoying new experiences together.

Each class had the opportunity to lead a Mass during the year, which was special for the students, their teachers, and other guests. They also took part in many fundraising activities, deepening their awareness of the needs of others not only in the local community, but also globally.

The school’s comprehensive Literacy and Mathematics programs continue to prove why St Joseph’s Primary students excel time and time again. The students exceeded expectations in their learning throughout the year, making wonderful progress to be proud of.

The students enjoyed getting busy in the school gardens, reaping the rewards of what they had sown. They also enjoyed developing their cooking skills in meaningful ways, including making ANZAC biscuits, sausage rolls and gingerbread cookies.

Music lessons with skilful instructors from the Young Regional Conservatorium harnessed the musical talents of students, giving them an outlet for their creative flair. Many students also came away with awards for their art and drama involvement, including for events such as the Henry Lawson Festival and Grenfell Show.

The students enjoyed fun filled excursions to Berry in the Southern Highlands, as well as our nation's capital. They also relished the opportunity to visit local attractions and developments in the township.

The Jump into Joey’s school readiness program was lots of fun, with the Preschool children enjoying time getting to know the St Joseph’s staff and students better, whilst participating in varied activities. This was followed by a comprehensive Kindergarten Transition Program, focusing not only on having fun but also developing essential skills required for a successful transition to Kindergarten.

All students, including the School Captains, represented St Joseph’s School admirably at many community events, including Australia Day, ANZAC Day, the Henry Lawson Festival, NAIDOC Mass, Grenfell Show, and Remembrance Day.

The School Community Council too was involved with school and community events, including the Grenfell Show and Carols in the Park, and have more exciting ventures planned for the year ahead.

Joey’s Playgroup, led by an early childhood trained educator, provided the playgroup children with a range of educational activities and experiences to keep them engaged and happy.

Following the Schools annual Presentation evening, celebrating every child’s success, staff and students farewelled their Year Six cohort with a special Graduation Mass to mark the end of their Primary Schooling journey, before they commence their next exciting chapter at high school.

In summary, it has been a joyous and productive year at St Joseph’s Primary School, and the staff and students look forward to building on their long list of achievements in the 2025 school year.

St Joseph’s School Leadership

St Joseph’s Primary School is proud to announce that Mrs Chelsea Harveyson and Mrs Danielle McFarlane have been appointed Co-Acting Principals for the upcoming 2025 school year. Both Chelsea and Danielle were raised locally and continue to have strong ties to the local community. With their combined experience, and having both worked in the Executive Team at St Joseph’s School, they are looking forward to continuing to build on the academic achievements of students, and developing school infrastructure, with exciting initiatives in the works.

Both Chelsea and Danielle enjoy keeping active through work and other endeavours, as well as spending time with their young families. They are supported by the dedicated team of staff and parents at St Joseph’s School, who are looking forward to the 2025 school year.

New enrolment enquiries are always welcome. If you would like further information, or would like to enrol your child, please contact the school.

Phone: (02) 6343 1514

Email: office.stjosephs@cg.catholic.edu.au