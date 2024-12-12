On Saturday, November 23, a recognition evening was held in honour of Mrs Leslie King.

Leslie devoted 28 years of her teaching career fulfilling many important roles at St Joseph‘s Primary School.

Past and present colleagues, families and students of St Joseph’s, as well as many of Leslie’s friends and family, all gathered for this special occasion to celebrate Leslie.

Leslie has not only been a dedicated teacher but also a shining example of kindness, grace, and strength.

Leslie’s dedication to teaching at St. Joseph’s School has shaped the lives of countless students, colleagues, and families. She not only imparted knowledge to her students, but also instilled in them the values of compassion, integrity, and faith.

St. Joseph’s has always been more than just a school. It is also a community, a family, and Leslie has been at the heart of that.

It is no surprise that her impact has been so far-reaching. Leslie has proven that teaching is not just about conveying information, but about nurturing the heart and soul of every child.

We know that the lives Leslie has touched are better for having known her, and that she has truly made a difference to many.

Following a number of speeches, Leslie was presented with a gift by current school Captains of St Joseph’s, Saskia McLelland and Georgia Conron, to recognise and acknowledge Leslie’s dedication to St Joseph’s.

To end the formal proceedings, Leslie was invited to cut a cake, which was shared and enjoyed by all in attendance.

Leslie and her family, and the entire St Joseph’s School community, would like to thank everyone who was able to attend the night or send their well wishes to Leslie.

By Sheridan Bowden.