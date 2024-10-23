Grenfell Public School students had the opportunity to sharpen their golf skills last term as part of the Sporting Schools initiative led by Mr Steve Kilby and Mrs Ash Martin. This Australian Government program is designed to encourage children's participation in sport and help foster a lifelong love of physical activity. The after-school golf program was open to students from Years 3 to 6 and took place every Monday afternoon for four weeks, starting on Monday, 2nd September.

Each week, the students eagerly gathered, learning new techniques to improve their putting, chipping, and driving skills. Students brought along a piece of fruit for afternoon tea and enjoyed the extra time honing their skills.

The highlight of the program was the final session, where the group ventured to the Grenfell Golf Course. Here, students had the chance to put their newly developed skills into action on a real course which made for a memorable conclusion to the program.

Grenfell Country Club President, Wezley Makin assisted in transporting students to the golf course and coaching them on the day.

Wez is passionate about growing junior golf in our town. His efforts have extended beyond this program, as he has recently secured a grant to purchase new equipment for young players. This initiative will provide more opportunities for our local children to engage with the sport, helping to build the next generation of golfers in the region.

The golf program was a fantastic opportunity for students to engage in a fun and challenging sport, and many left the experience inspired to continue their golfing journey!