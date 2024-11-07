By Deidre Carroll

Congratulations to Ron and Eunice Huckel who celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on October 17.

Ron and Eunice first meeting was through the Grenfell Methodist Youth Fellowship in 1956.

They married three years later on October 17, 1959, in the Methodist Church with Rev Clyde Nicholson officiating.

Following a honeymoon via the Snowy scheme and the South Coast, they made their first home on “Melyra” for 12 months.

They later purchased a house and mail contract at Pullabooka-Piney Range which they operated for 46 years, plus farming with Ron’s father.

The Huckels were blessed with a family of four, Steven, Debbie, Greg and Darren and have nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

They sold the farm and moved to Grenfell in 2008 to retire.

The Huckels have a magnificent garden. Each year they have entered their garden in the in the Grenfell Open Gardens.

Ron said that Eunice was responsible for the beautiful garden, whilst he was very proud of his special “Veggie Patch”

The Huckels celebrated this milestone with a family luncheon on October 19.