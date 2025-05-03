Community members in Grenfell and across the Weddin Shire paused to pay tribute to those who have served our nation.

Hundreds marched down the street to the Cenotaph, led by the riderless horse, with a flyover by a RAAF C130 Hercules.

Speaking at the commemorative service, Grenfell RSL sub -Branch President Glen Ivins spoke about the landing at Gallipoli by the ANZAC soldiers and the importance of the day, which has become an occasion to honour all who have worn our country's uniform in service.

The significance of the day was shared by Cherie Weiss, who served as a member of the Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corp

Ms Weiss said ANZAC Day holds profound significance for her, as it is a day of reflection, remembrance, and gratitude—a time to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those who continue to serve.

"The ANZAC spirit is defined by courage, mateship, and perseverance, qualities that I witnessed firsthand throughout my service. Whether in training exercises, deployments, or day-to-day operations, the camaraderie shared among soldiers is a bond unlike any other," she said.

"We look out for one another, face adversity together, and stand ready to serve our country whenever called upon."

Ms Weiss said the legacy of the ANZACs is not confined to the battlefields of Gallipoli; it lives on in every Australian who steps forward to serve, protect, and support our nation.

"From the trenches of World War I to peacekeeping missions and humanitarian efforts, the willingness to put service above self remains a defining characteristic of our military. It is this enduring spirit that makes me proud to have worn the uniform and to stand before you and alongside those who continue the tradition."

"On ANZAC Day, as we gather to remember the fallen and honour those still serving, we reaffirm our collective commitment to the values that define us as Australians," Ms Weiss said.

Dozens of community organisations, families and individuals laid wreaths in tribute to close the day's commemorations.

Speaking after the commemorative service, Mr Ivins said the day went off fantastically, with good weather and a good crowd.

"The support from the community was unbelievable," he said.

Mr Ivins said they really appreciate the support they get, and it really adds to the day, as it is not only the RSL, but the whole community gets behind it, and the reports from the services across the Weddin Shire were all positive.

Mr Ivin said from the RSL's point of view, they would like to support the Grenfell and Weddin community for their support,, the Royal Australia Air Force for their flyover, and the Criterion Hotel who opened early for the gunfire breakfast.and stayed open late for two up.

On Saturday, 3 May the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting their annual ANZAC Day black tie/evening wear dinner Dining In Night.

The dinner held at the Grenfell Country Club at 6pm will be conducted in the traditions and customs of an Australian Army Mess Dinner and will host Bryce England (Rtd Captain Australian Army) as guest speaker.