St Joseph's Primary School Swimming Champions

The St Joseph’s Primary School relay team returned to Homebush recently to compete against other small schools across the state in the NSW PSSA Primary Swimming Championship. They swam a terrific race, swimming their best time yet. They came fifth in their heat.

The St Joseph’s School community are incredibly proud of their determination and achievement.

From all reports it was an amazing experience for the students and their families.

t Joseph's Primary School Cross Country

The sun was shining for the St Joseph’s Primary School Cross Country held at the Grenfell Country Club.

It was a wonderful day for all in attendance, with all students trying their best to complete the challenging course. The students are to be commended for their efforts.