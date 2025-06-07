Three residents of Grenfell MPS have now made the 100 club.

Tom Fisher, Dorothy Lamkin and Marian Freudenstein have turned 100 years old in the last 10 months.

The team at Grenfell MPS asked each of them for some words to share with our community.

Tom, when asked what advice he would give his younger self, said, "stay where you are in a small town like Grenfell, where everyone is friendly".

Tom grew up in a small town called Tepuke in New Zealand, and he moved to Australia in the 70's for work.

Is there a secret to living to 100 years? Tom says no, but fresh country air helps.

"There is no secret. Make the most of life while you have it," he said.

When asked what do you enjoy most about life Dot said, "friends and neighbours".

Dot grew up in the township of Grenfell and spent her life "minding family".

She now has countless grandchildren and great grandchildren - and she does have a tip for living to 100.

"Be yourself and keep happy," is Dot's word for us.

Marian, who grew up on a farm near Grenfell and raised her family on the farm, recommends growing up on a farm for children.