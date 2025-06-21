The Henry Lawson High School Boccia team has the state titles firmly in their sights for the second year in a row after winning the regional tournament in Bathurst ton Wednesday, 11 June.

The team consisted of five players; Riley Dennis (year 7), Damien Lyons (year 8), Blair Randall (year 9), Jens Hodgess (year 10) and Jebediah York (year 11).

The Henry Lawson High's Josh Andrews said the team had a bit of a scratchy start at the regionals with a draw and a loss in the first two games, and therefore needed to win their remaining three matches to reach the grand final.

"It was nerve-wracking for them but they did get through," he said.

The last match before the grand final, the game came down to the wire, with it coming down to a bonus throw at the end of the fourth set.

Mr Andrews said Boccia is similar to Bocce, but has four sets within a game and is scored like lawn bowls.

In each game, there are six players on the court, three players from each team with each player able to throw out two balls towards the jack.

This is the second year The Hennry Lawson High School has fielded a boccia team, with many of the older players playing since March last year, and the second time the team has made it to the State Finals.

The State Finals will be hosted in Sydney at the end of July, which correlates to week two of term three, which leaves lots of time for extra training before the big event.

Mr Andrews said the team trains once a week and cover their basic skills, as well as some of the strategies they will implement, including shooting for a long jack or short jack and how they would cover the jack to protect their position on the court.