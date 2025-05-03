By Danielle McFarlane

St Joseph's Primary School represented at ANZAC Day

St Joseph’s Primary School students and student leaders represented their school proudly at the Grenfell Community ANZAC Day March and Commemorative Service. School Captains, Charlie and Callum, read an ANZAC tribute poem and laid a wreath on behalf of the school as part of the proceedings.

This meaningful day offers a chance to reflect on and commemorate the courage and sacrifice of those who have served, as well as those who continue to serve. St Joseph’s Primary School are incredibly proud to see their students continuing this tradition to help keep the ANZAC spirit alive.

Lest We Forget.

St Joseph's Primary School Easter Parade and Raffle

St Joseph’s Primary School students harnessed their creative flair to produce their very own Easter hats for their much anticipated Easter Hat Parade!

With big smiles, the students proudly showed off their hats during the parade to a large audience gathered to watch.

The parade was followed by the egg-citing Easter Raffle draw, with many happy winners.

St Joseph's Primary School Easter Prayer Service

St Joseph’s Primary School students in Years Two, Three and Four led the School in a special Easter prayer service. It was a wonderful opportunity for the school to gather together as a community for prayerful reflection in the lead up to Easter.