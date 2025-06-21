Sophie Hughes has broken a 28 year old school shotput record at The Henry Lawson High School's athletics carnival on Friday, 30 May.

With her throw of 9.91 metres, Sophie broke the Women’s 17 plus shotput record, exceeding the previous mark of 9.83 metres set by Kaye Bradtkeback in 1997.

Sphie said she was very happy with her result, and while she hopes her record lasts for a little while, she is not too fussed about it.

She began throwing shotputs, along with discus and javelin when she was in year five, and gets out to the shotput circles after school with her nan for about an hour as often as she can.

Sophie said currently her shotput skills are currently the strongest, but her skills have improved by getting in to train when she can, though wet weather makes it challenging.

She has had previous success in these sports, reaching state in javelin and shotput events in year nine or ten and hopes to reach that level again this year.

Sophie said she most likely will focus on her shotput training a little as she has qualified for it the Western region championships and will be the last year she competing in it at a school level.

This partially comes down to the different throwing styles involved between shotput, discuss and javelin.