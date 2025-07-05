Rugby league players from around the region travelled to Parkes on Thursday, 26 June for the PSSA Touch Footy Knockout Day.

Students from Quandialla Public School and Caragabal Public School formed part of the Forbes Small Schools team along with players from Eugowra and Bedgerabong.

One of the day's coordinator's Danielle McManus said the day saw the Footy Knockout Day has been running for the last four years and evolved to allow teams who get knocked out a chance to play some more games.

The competition is run off the NSW PSSA touch knock out draw, and schools used to organise their challenge one game at a time, and if they lost their first game they wouldn't get any other games.

Ms McManus said at the PSSA Touch Footy Knockout Day, any teams that lost their match and get knocked out of the competition are able to play against other teams that are knocked out on the day as well.

Competing at the day were seven girls teams and six boys teams with players coming from from year three to six.

The winning teams then go on to play in the grand final and from there go on to face schools from other regions.

Ms McManus said this was an aim to give the students more of a chance to have more than one game, even if they get knocked out.

In the boys competition, Forbes Public School defeated Condobolin Public School in the grand final and will go on to the next stage.

In the girls competition, there was a school unable to attend, so Forbes North will play West Wyalong this week in the semi final and the winner from that game will go on to face Parkes East.

Ms McManus said they are helped out on the day with football equipment and referees from Parkes Touch Association, and the Parkes Hockey Association lends the use of their canteen facilities.

Ms McManus said each year one the school's nominate to run the canteen and BBQ, with the Forbes Public School P and C nominating to run the canteen this year

Our photographers got some photos on the day, of the Forbes Small Schools team taking on Forbes Public School's team