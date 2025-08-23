By Anita Edwards

Grenfell Dramatic Society now have their next production underway. Rehearsals for Midsummer’s Murder, a comedy in two Acts, have started, and the Grenfell Dramatic Society are looking at performance dates of 17, 18 and 19 October.

The Society were disappointed they could not have a production ready for the Henry Lawson Festival this year, as they have produced a play for most of the Festivals since 1957, but circumstances conspired against them.

The Grenfell Dramatic Society did, however, have very appreciative audiences for their annual Poetry by Firelight and Schools’ Drama Day, both of which they hold as part of the Festival.

But Society now have a production up and running, and enthusiasm is high - Midsummer’s Murder is a fun play they can really get our teeth into.

The Grenfell Dramatic Society will be providing more details as they get closer to the performance dates, so keep an eye on the paper and social media. Bookings open at the end of September