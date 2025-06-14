A self-trained, inspiring Year 4 student from little Caragabal Public School has proudly represented the district at the Western level in cross country.

Indi Ridley competed at the Lachlan PSSA Cross Country in Forbes on 16 May, joining fellow Caragabal students Talia Ridley and Isabelle Cooper, who are both in Year 2.

The school said the trio showcased remarkable dedication and perseverance at the carnival.

Indi placed sixth in her race in Forbes, a huge achievement considering her training is entirely self-directed.

Without a coach, Indi stays committed to her fitness by running on her family farm, often racing to catch the bus.

"Her determination and self-motivation are truly inspiring," the school said.

This dedication earned Indi a spot to compete at the Western Cross Country event in Orange, which took place yesterday, 11 June.

(Indi hadn't competed at the time the Grenfell Record went to print).

"We’re so proud of her continued efforts and we were cheering her on from the classroom!" The school said.

Indi has been reaching great heights in her running.

Last year she broke the 100m sprint record for the nine-year-old girls at the Bland Sports Carnival, clocking an impressive time of 16.90 seconds, a remarkable milestone.