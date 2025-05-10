Heather Walker has claimed top honours at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show in the NSW Grain Young Judges competition.

Along with the top prize in the NSW Grain Young Judging competition, Heather claimed third place in the NSW Beef Cattle Young Judges competition.

She will now represent NSW in the National finals of the Grain Young Judges competition which will be hosted in Adelaide in September.

Heather said this is her second year competing at this level and was excited that she was able to win this competition.

In the NSW Grain Young Judges competition, competitors are judged on a few different components including how well they handle the grain samples, how well they place the samples in comparison to the judges' placings, how accurate they speak on the samples and how well the competitors present themselves when speaking.

Heather said a big point in the speaking component is how well they articulate why they placed the grains in the positions they did.

"They're looking at how well you use the terminology [and] your understanding of what you're looking at," she said.

Heather said they have to explain the reasons for their placings, whether they are similar to the judges or different.

While not competing in the Grain Young Judging competition while at school, Heather said she gained some experience in the competition and industry in agriculture class at school. and jumped on board with workshops after school and speaking with industry leaders.

Since leaving school, Heather said she also watched others in competitions, and gaining feedback from the judges when she was involved in other competitions.

"You've got to be open minded, you can't go there and think 'I'm going to take out first place', and 'the way I see something is the only way'."

"You've got to be open to other people's opinions and learn from it," Heather said.

Heather also claimed third place in the NSW Beef Cattle Young Judges competition and said she had never made it that far before.

She described reaching that level as being one of the most exciting aspects of the Show for her.

"Sometimes when you compete you are against people who have been doing it for a few years, and being my first time I think it's something quite positive to take from that experience," she said.

Working at Forbes Livestock Agency, Heather said she has gotten first hand experience hearing from buyers and agents and what they are looking for.

"It's good to work in the industry because you're learning things every day, you pick up new things along the way through your job."

With the competition being open to people aged up to 25, Heather encourages those coming into it in their twenties to give it a shot and keep trying.