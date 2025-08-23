Members of the community have paused to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day on Monday, August 18 and remember those who served in the conflict.

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch conducted the service for the Weddin Community at Memorial Park in Grenfell.

Vietnam Veterans' Day takes place on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan which was fought in 1966.

The Vietnam War was Australia's longest military engagement of the 20th Century.

By the time the war ended, almost 60,000 Australians served

The service also marked the Victory in the Pacific Day which commemorates the announcement of Japan's surrender at the end of World War 2.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch President Glen Ivins said the commemorative service was really well attended by around 70 people.

There were addresses by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, and The Henry Lawson's High School's Ryan Toole who spoke about his grandfather, Allan Russell and his service in the Vietnam War.

Ryan recounted a memory his grandfather shared with him about his service and experience in Vietnam, including at the battle of Long Tan.

"This recollection from my grandfather leaves me with feelings of pride and understanding of their bravery and determination in the face of unimaginable fear danger,' Ryan said.

Grenfell Public School's captains also provided a commemorative reading at the service.

The service was followed by post service drinks and light food hosted at the Grenfell Country Club, which Mr Ivins said was well attended by around 40 people.

Mr Ivins said he was appreciative that Steph Cooke was able to attend and the support from the Grenfell community impresses him every time.