The road connecting Greenthorpe and Koorawatha has received a near $3 million upgrade.

NSW Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison came to Weddin last week to announce the completion of the project, which received $2.94 million under the State's Fixing Local Roads program

The upgrade of a 7.1km section of road included rehabilitating the road pavement to make the route safer and more reliable for residents, farmers and the heavy vehicles that rely on it, particularly travelling to and from silos during harvest season.

Key upgrades included installing guideposts, improved drainage, vegetation management, and reinforced shoulders to support grain transport.

Additionally, the project allowed the council to establish table drains, install protected headwalls, and replace damaged stormwater crossings.

Ms Aitchison said this would strengthen the road’s resilience to natural disasters and significantly reduce long-term maintenance costs.

“The Greenethorpe-Koorawatha Road safety improvements will allow people to travel more safely and efficiently between rural NSW townships," Ms Aitchison said.

“By enhancing access between these two communities, this project will foster long term connectedness and economic growth well beyond its completion."

Weddin Shire Council contributed $50,000 to the project and Mayor Paul Best it would enhance connectivity and safety for all residents, with benefits to both Greenthorpe and Koorawatha.

“We’re thrilled to see the completion of the Greenethorpe-Koorawatha Road upgrade, which will directly improve access to healthcare, education, and essential services for our communities," Cr Best said.

“With safer all-weather access, school buses will no longer face detours, even in heavy rain."