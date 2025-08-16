The Pavilion at Grenfell Showground will be getting a long awaited upgrade after a receiving a $52,800 grant through the 2025 Community Building Partnership program.

Grenfell Show Society's Secretary Samantha Savva said they applied for the Community Buildings Grant back in February.

"We were successful in our application this week which is a huge success and step forward for the Show Society and Showground," she said.

Ms Savva said they applied for the grant to give our beautiful Simpson Pavilion an upgrade which will create a more comfortable and inviting environment, encouraging greater community participation in programs and events.

"It will enable the centre to host a wider range of activities throughout the year, including workshops, meetings, and recreational events, ultimately enhancing community cohesion and well being," Ms Savva said.

"It has always been a priority for the Grenfell Show Society to maintain and enhance the Showgrounds. We will continue to work towards improvements on the Showgrounds as a whole."

While the works on the Pavilion are yet to begin, the 2025 Grenfell Show is fast approaching and the Show Society are very excited for this years events.

Their Friday night entertainment is expected to be huge this year with MADSTYLEMOTO running two massive, high energy, breath taking shows at 5:45pm and 6:45pm.

The Show will also be running a free face painting on Friday night.

However, we can't forget the main attraction, the Fireworks - sponsored by Bromar Engineering.

There will also be free family entertainment including face painting, a BaseZero Rock Climbing Wall - sponsored by Bendigo Bank, Reptile Shows and Troppo Bob Magic Show along with the Animal Nursery, Giant Sandpit & Chalkboard all happening on Saturday.

Saturday will also see the family favourite events Yard Dog Trials, Junior Judging and Sport Shear running. All events not to be missed.

Rural Ag Shows can date back for many years, and for many years these events have been run by volunteers.

The Grenfell Show Society are are always looking for more people to help out on the day.

Ms Savva said this is a huge event for our town and they want to see it continue for many years more.

On the competition side, Ms Savva said with last year being one of their biggest years for entries they are hopeful that this year will again be a huge success.

"There is nothing quite greater than seeing cabinets full of entries. It also great to see the community both young and young at heart getting involved and giving it a go," Ms Savva said.