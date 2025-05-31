Established in the 1960s, this family-run business has operated in the Central west as more than just a car dealership or repair shop.

Frank Spice Autos offers an impressive selection of mowers, chainsaws, and side-by-side utility vehicles – brands and models chosen for their reliability and suitability to local conditions.

Over the years, their commitment to quality workmanship and friendly, knowledgeable service has earned them a loyal customer base that stretches across generations.

As the weather cools and the woodcutting season approaches, Frank Spice Autos offers a range of chainsaws and log splitters.

Come in and see Brett, and the team at Frank Spice Autos.

We understand the importance of reliable equipment offering thorough servicing and advice to help customers get the most from their tools with local knowledge and personal service.

As the woodcutting season gets underway, a sharp, well-fitted chain is crucial for efficient and safe woodcutting.

The guys here can fit high-quality chains and offer professional chain sharpening services to keep your equipment performing at its best, for a “sure fire” way to through this winter season.

Every new chainsaw is pre-delivered and started here in store before pickup.

“We stock a wide range of replacement parts and accessories, ensuring that you can quickly find exactly what you need to get your gear started and cutting smoothly," Brett says.

Whether you’re preparing for a big season of firewood or just need a quick tune-up, Frank Spice Autos is your one-stop shop for reliable parts, expert advice, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing your equipment is ready to tackle any job this winter.