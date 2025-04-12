Long serving Fire and Rescue NSW station captain Craig Johnson has decided to lay down the fire fighting equipment after serving for 32 years at the Grenfell Station.

Craig began his journey with the NSW Fire and Rescue on March 15, 1993 and served at the Grenfell station for his whole career as a firefighter.

Before coming on as a member of Fire and Rescue, Craig said it never really crossed his mind to join until his friend Keith White asked if he would like to join the fire brigade, and then put his name forward.

Much has changed over the years, Craig said, including the application process which was a little more informal.

Craig said the process included applicants names being mentioned at a drill night with the other members, and if approved Craig said, you were invited up to a meeting, which then went to the zone commander for approval.

Over the years, Craig said he went from a hard plastic helmet to having a full face helmet with in built communications, which has really highlighted how communications has changed and improved.

While technology may have changed and improved, Craig said you don't get rid of knowledge and he could always rely on experienced firemen to help out.

Over his years serving at the Grenfell station, Craig became an engine keeper in June of 2011, holding that role for a year before becoming Deputy Captain.

In March of 2014 Craig became Captain, and looking back, Craig said he was surprised he had held that role for so long.

Throughout his time working at a firefighter, Craig has held a range of other jobs in the community including working at a service station, at the hospital, worked as a tyre fitter and driving school buses for Loader's Coaches.

While driving school buses, Craig said he was a general assistant at Quandialla Public School.

With his retirement as a firefighter, Craig said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, granddaughters and friends.

Over his time with Fire and Rescue, Craig said highlights included meeting a lot of new people, and reaching 32 years as a fireman, as he never expected to be with the brigade for so long and contemplated hanging up the helmet every five years.

Craig said he decided to stay on every five years because he still wanted to help the community.

Over the years, Craig was deployed to Braidwood and Batemen's Bay help out during the 2019 fires, and went down to Victoria helping to local firefighters in the Black Saturday fires in 2009.

Craig said it has been a long, fulfilling career, despite being sad at times.

Looking forward, Craig said he would recommend people put their hands up to be firefighters as in a small country town every hand helps.