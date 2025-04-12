Weddin Shire Council is thrilled to announce that construction has commenced on the much-anticipated Taylor Park Redevelopment in Grenfell NSW.

This transformative project will introduce the Shire's first inclusive playground, enhancing the park's versatility and ensuring it caters to residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.

The redevelopment, proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 5 and the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, is being undertaken in partnership with the Touched by Olivia Foundation.

This collaboration aims to create 'Livvi’s Place Taylor Park', a playspace that embodies inclusivity and community spirit.

Community engagement has been integral to the project's development.

Extensive consultations were conducted by the Touched by Olivia Foundation, involving face-to-face meetings and an online survey in May 2023, to ensure the playspace reflects the needs and desires of the community.

Mayor Paul Best welcomed this milestone, saying, “After extensive planning and community input, it’s fantastic to see work finally starting. Its commencement marks a significant milestone for our community.

"The new inclusive playspace will be a welcoming area for people of all ages and abilities, bringing our community together.”

Initial works last week included tree removal and demolition, with some brick paths and old park furniture being removed to make way for the upgrades.

The brand-new inclusive playspace is set to begin construction in the week of 7 April 2025. As well as the new path network that will link all the facilities together.

Council will keep the community informed about progress via Facebook updates, so stay tuned for the latest developments.

In the meantime, if you're visiting the park, please keep clear of construction areas—and for the kids, this is your last chance to play on the current playground.

For more information, visit: weddin.nsw.gov.au