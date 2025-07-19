Nurses and community health staff have recently celebrated a massive milestone on July 8 when the Grenfell Community Health building officially turned 100 years old.

Originally opened on 8 July 1925 by George Cann. M.L.A. Minister of Public Health Committee, the building has a rich and proud history.

Primary and Allied Health Manager Brenda Hurst said over those 100 years the building has been adapted through many generations of change through healthcare.

Over the years it has been the Nurses Quarters and then an Aged Care Home named the Ken Hunter Lodge, and now continues its legacy as the home of a dedicated and dynamic Primary and Community Health team.

For the last 25 years, the building has hosted Grenfell Community Health. Prior to working from there, Grenfell COmmunity Health was based out of the CWA rooms located near the Post Office.

The staff gathered for a morning tea to acknowledge this milestone and honour the generations of health workers, both past and present, who have contributed to the wellbeing of the community.

Ms Hurst said it was a very proud occasion to celebrate with the staff, some of whom had worked at Ken Hunter Lodge.

"A lot of the staff were able to recall some of the history as well, which was lovely," she said.

"It's really nice to come together and celebrate the heart of healthcare that's been provided to the community by celebrating the building turning 100 years old," Ms Hurst said,

Despite the milestone age of the building, Ms Hurst said they do what they do best; provide care to the community.

"We've got highly skilled health professionals. We've got community nurses, we've got allied health professionals that provide services to the community of Grenfell and the surrounds," she said.