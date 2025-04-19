With Easter, the school holidays and ANZAC Day all in April this year, it’s going to be a busy month of travel on NSW roads.

NSW Police are encouraging all road users to take care on the roads this April.

Last Easter, five people died on NSW roads, down from seven in 2023.

Double demerits will again be in force for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from Thursday, 17 April to Monday, 21 April (inclusive).

There will also be a double demerit point period for the ANZAC Day weekend from Thursday, 24 April to Sunday, 27 April (inclusive).

There are also a number of websites that could help to keep drivers safe:

• Test how tired you might be before heading out on the road at testyourtiredself.com.au.

• Download and use the Speed Advisor App, a driver's aid to help you stay under the speed limit.

• Visit livetraffic.com for real-time updates on traffic conditions, including road closures.