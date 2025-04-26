Weddin and the country will pause to remember tomorrow as the community commemorates ANZAC Day.

Events will begin in Grenfell at 5am with the Gunfire Breakfast at the Criterion Hotel. The Dawn Service will begin at 5:45am.

At 8am there will be a pilgrimage to Grenfell Cemetery to pay respects to departed veterans.

Before the ceremony at 11am, the march will assemble on the roadway near the Criterion Hotel at 10:30am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph via Main Street at 10:45am, led by riderless horse, and car club vehicles carrying veterans.

Members of the public are invited to lay a wreath if they wish to.

Grenfell will see an RAAF C130 Hercules fly over during the ceremony between 11:15am - 11:30am. The plane is expected to fly West to East along Main St and fly over Memorial Park.

There will be services across the Weddin Shire:

Bimbi:

Hosted by The Bimbi Progress Association, there will be a commemorate BBQ from 1pm at the Bimbi RFS Fire Shre.

The Commemorative Service will begin at 2pm at Bimbi's War Memorial.

Bribbaree:

Hosted by the Bribbaree RSL Sub Branch, participants in the march will assemble at 3:45pm at the Bribbaree Bowling Club.

The march proceeds from Bribbaree Bowling Club to Bribbaree Cenotaph at 4pm, with the commemorative service being conducted at 4:15pm.

Caragabal:

Hosted by Caragabal Public School Students and The Caragabal Progress Association, the commemorative service will be conducted at 4pm at the Caragabal Cenotaph.

Greenethorpe

Hosted by The Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Committee, the commemorative service will be conducted at 7:30am at the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall.

Quandialla

Hosted by Quandialla Central School Students and Quandialla Progress Association.

Participants in the march to assemble at Blamey Park at 10:30am, with the march to proceed to Quandialla Memorial Hall at 10:45am.

The commemorative service will begin at 1am.