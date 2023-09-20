The Grenfell Jockey Club is set to race again this Saturday September 23.

The day will feature a six-race program which will include a 1000m and a 1400m Maiden Hcp, a Benchmark 58 Hcp over 1000m, a Class 2 Hcp over 1200m with the two feature races being the Henry Lawson "Loaded Dog" Hcp over 1400m and the Grenfell Cup over 2000m.



The club is anxious to race again as they last raced in 2019, with enforced cancellations due to COVID restrictions in 2020-21. The races were cancelled again in 2022 owing to a wet track conditions.

The track and surrounds are in excellent condition and weather forecasts suggests that they should continue for our meeting.



The day will have on-course bookmakers, fielding on local and interstate races as well as TAB facilities, a publican's booths, BBQ and Kiosk, Sky Channel and Video replays, on course punter's club, Fashions on the Fields with several categories, and the Lions Jumping Castle for the little ones.

A courtesy bus will run before and after the races.

The Henry Lawson Loaded Hcp will be run in memory of committee member Michael "Slim" Nealon who was a dedicated member and worked tirelessly for the club over many years.

On course entertainment will be provided by - 'Shindig' local due Julie Gilmore and Tony Hayley.

Tent sites are available, and the Grenfell Jockey Club hopes to see you all on Saturday.