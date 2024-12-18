Relieving Principal’s Report

Year 6 Farewell Due to a large number of absences throughout the week, we have decided to postpone the Year 6 Farewell to ensure all Year 6 students are able to be present. The Year 6 Farewell was set to take place on Monday, December 16. We thank you for your understanding.

Presentation Assembly

We are all very excited for the end of year holidays, but first we want to celebrate the successes of our students. The presentation assembly was hosted at the Quandialla Community Hall on Tuesday, December 17.

Holidays

Thank you to all the students, parents and community members for your efforts and support. You have made 2024 an incredible year. We wish you a wonderful holiday period.

Most of all, we wish the best of luck to our beautiful Year 6 students as they transition to high school. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

The year 2024 has proven to be a remarkably successful and enriching year for Quandialla Public School. The dedicated efforts of both students and staff have fostered an environment of fun and learning, culminating in numerous achievements that reflect the hard work and commitment of our entire school community.

Throughout the year, all students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their education. Their commitment to learning and personal growth has been evident in their participation in various academic and extracurricular activities.

This dedication has not only contributed to individual successes but has also strengthened the school community as a whole.

Several highlights from 2024 stand out as testaments to the students' hard work and creativity.

Students showcased their innovative skills by creating their own podcasts. This project not only honed their communication and critical thinking abilities but also allowed them to express their ideas and share their voices with a wider audience.

The sport and recreation camp was another highlight of the year, providing students with opportunities to engage in physical activities, develop teamwork skills, and build lasting friendships.

The camp was a wonderful experience that promoted health and well-being while encouraging students to step out of their comfort zones.

We are proud to announce that our students won the Young Small Schools debating competition. This achievement reflects their ability to articulate their thoughts clearly and persuasively, as well as their capacity for teamwork and collaboration.

As we reflect on a successful 2024, we eagerly anticipate another wonderful year in 2025.

We are committed to continuing our efforts in providing a nurturing and stimulating educational environment that supports the diverse needs of our students. With the same dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated this year, we look forward to new challenges and achievements in the upcoming year.

Shannon Stanbridge, Relieving Principal.