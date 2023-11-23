Avid swimmers from the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club found a lot of success in Cowra last weekend when they competed in the the Cowra Amateur Swimming Club Carnival.

Many of Grenfell's swimmers claimed places and Personal Bests (PB's) including:

Charlize Amezdroz was first in the 25 metre backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

Odin Amezdroz claimed second in the 25 metre breaststroke and a PB in the 25 metre butterfly.

Ava Baker won the 25 metre butterfly, placed second in the 100 metre breaststroke and 25 metre backstroke, and placed third in the 100 metre freestyle

India Edwards had a PB in the 50 metre freestyle

Dylan Forde claimed first place in the 100 metre backstroke and freestyle. He claimed third place in the 50 metre butterfly and freestyle races.

Mikayla Hughes placed first in the 50 metre butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke races as well as in the 100 metre freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke

Penny Hughes won the 50 and 100 metre breaststroke events, claimed second in the 50 metre and 200 metre freestyle and third in the 50 metre butterfly and 100 metre freestyle

Sophie Hughes had a PB in the 50 metre freestyle and placed third in the 100 metre freestyle

Saskia McClelland had a PB in the 50 metre freestyle and butterfly and in the 100 metre breaststroke.

Ella Mitton was 2nd in the 50 metre butterfly and freestyle, 100 metre freestyle and backstroke races and claimed PB's in the 50 metre freestyle and butterfly and 100 metre breaststroke.

Georgina Nowlan was 2nd in the 100 metre IM, 3rd in the 100 metre freestyle and had a PB in the 25 metre butterfly 50 metre freestyle and 100 metre IM.



Angus Petty won the 100 metre breaststroke and had a PB in the 50 metre breaststroke and 100 metre freestyle.

Chloe Petty was 2nd in the 100 metre freestyle, 3rd in the 100 metre breaststroke and backstroke and had PB's in the 50 metre butterfly, breaststroke and 100 metre breaststroke and backstroke.



Georgia Petty had PB's in the 50 metre butterfly, freestyle and backstroke and 100 metre freestyle. Layla White had a PB in the 50 metre butterfly.



Henry Power placed 3rd in the 50 metre butterfly and had PB's in the 50 metre butterfly and breaststroke and the 100 metre freestyle.



Harry Robinson claimed 2nd in the 200 metre freestyle, 3rd in the 50 metre butterfly and freestyle, 100 metre breaststroke and freestyle races.