Weddin Shire residents are encouraged to nominate for the 2025 Australia Day Awards

This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and groups in our community.

The Australia Day Awards honour those who have made significant efforts in various fields, including community service, cultural pursuits, and sporting achievements.

The awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our residents, who continually strive to make Weddin Shire a better place.

The nomination period closes on December 20, 2024.

For more information on the nomination process and guidelines, please visit Weddin Shire Council's website at https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/ and further information is available by contacting Council.

There are four categories open in the Weddin Shire Australia Day awards including:

Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year.

Weddin Shire Senior Citizen of the Year.

Weddin Shire Community Event/Organisation of the Year.

Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award.