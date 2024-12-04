Quandialla Publlic School's newsletter for term four, week seven.

Relieving Principal’s Report

Schools Spectacular

This week, five of our primary students have travelled to Sydney with Mrs Dixon to take part in School Spectacular.

They will be tirelessly rehearsing all week ready to perform four shows over the weekend.

Thank you Mrs Dixon for coordinating this incredible experience and best of luck to Macey, Kate, Jane, Heidi and Clem - 'Break a leg!'

Swim Safety Program

On Monday we will commence our swim safety program at Quandi pool. This will continue each day for the next two weeks.

Each day, students will need to bring their swimmers, rashy, towel, hat, sunscreen, change of clothes and appropriate footwear to walk to and from the pool. ALL STUDENTS MUST WEAR A RASHY.

We also encourage students to bring their own swimming cap and goggles as we have a limited supply available for students to borrow.

Students are welcome to wear their swimmers to school, otherwise we will also have time before we leave to get changed.

Upon return, students are to get changed back into their school uniform with appropriate footwear.

The canteen will not be available for students to use during their session.

Kindergarten Orientation

Next week will conclude our kindergarten orientation for 2024.

We would like to thank all of our students for being very welcoming and supportive of our 2025 Kinders during this time of transition. Amelia, Oliver and Thea have had a blast and are certainly ready to conquer 'big school'.

The Henry Lawson High School Transition Thursday 5th December will be the last high school transition day for Year 6. Students will be making their own way there and home as this is an all-day event.

If you would like your child to catch the bus, please contact Mrs Gault so we can organise this with the buses.

Year 6 Farewell

Year 6 farewell will be held Tuesday 10th December.

A note will be sent out closer to the date with all the finer details.

Kind regards,

Shannon Stanbridge,

Relieving Principal