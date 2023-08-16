On Sunday, August 6 four Grenfell lady golfers Jan, Megan, Lynn and Leanne travelled to West Wyalong to play in their annual tournament.

The ladies had a great day with Jan Myers winning the Division 1 Stableford, Leanne Young won the 35-45 Score, and Megan Starr won the visitor's prize. Ladies please take note that we will play the Steve Mitton Memorial Day on August 19. Play will be a stableford.

Grenfell will be playing in the pennant final against Wellington at Duntryleague in Orange on Thursday, August 24. The team to play Is Virginia, Jan, Sally, Megan and Leanne. Good luck ladies we know you will do Grenfell proud.

As Steve Mitton's Day is on August 19 the P Baker Trophy will not be played on August 20 but moved to the next weekend, to be played on Sunday, August 27. The Grenfell Open Tournament is coming up and will be held on September 17.