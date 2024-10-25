By Anne Gault

I had hoped to re-publish the report of the official opening of the Grenfell Christian Bookshop fifty years ago but a search of the Grenfell Record revealed nothing so it must have just opened for business without fanfare.

But a week earlier on page 2 of the October 18 edition the following was published reminding the community of the impending opening and outlining the vision of the organisers…..

“CHRISTIAN LITERATURE

“On October 25th a new shop will open in Grenfell, a new venture for the town, and one which it is hoped will bring lasting benefit to the community.

“Situated at 50 Main Street, opposite the Record office, the Grenfell Christian Bookshop is being organised and run by the women of our local churches.

“Seeking to promote the sale and distribution of Christian literature on a strictly non-denominational basis, it will stock Bibles, devotional books and aids, books to help and uplift as well as cards, stationery, children’s books, etc., all aimed at proclaiming the Christian message to people of all ages.

“The shop will open each Friday from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, staffed by voluntary workers from local church women’s groups.

“It is hoped that everyone will visit the shop, if only out of curiosity. They will be sure of a warm welcome.”

The raison d’etre remains the same fifty years on but the shop has moved to the shop next door (52 Main Street), men are now included in the roster, opening hours have expanded and there are more gift lines.

The current committee reiterate the invitation in the last paragraph. Another reason to visit is an influx of new stock in recent weeks.

A reminder about the celebratory afternoon tea for all past and present volunteers this Saturday, October 26, at 2.00 for 2.30 pm in the Uniting Church Hall.

It will be a time of fellowship, reminiscing and thanking God and all our volunteers for keeping the shop functioning for fifty years.