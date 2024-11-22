At this year's Remembrance Day Service in Grenfell, four local WWII veterans and their families marked 75 years since the end of the Second World War with commemorative medallions.

In 2020, the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was observed. On application, these medallions were presented to World War Two Veterans on behalf of the Australian people, to those who served this nation and her allies during the war years 1939 to 1945.

The design on the medallion shows the Commonwealth Coat of Arms on one side and displays a poppy, the flower of remembrance on the other side.

Grenfell RSL Sub Branch have been provided with five medallions from the Department of Veterans Affairs, to issue to those veterans the sub branch wish to honour and thank, with one of the medallions provided to the Grenfell Museum and Historical Society for display.

These medallions were issued to local veterans Eunice Clark, Thomas Walsh, John England and Ed Livingstone.

Eunice Clark was the only veteran who was able to receive the accept the medallion in person, with family members of Thomas, John and Ed accepting the medallions on their behalf.

During the presentation of the medallions, a portion of each veteran's military service and experiences was read out by their family members.

Eunice Clark

In 1944 Eunice Clare,, or Eunice Huckel as she was then, was aged 18 an living with her parents and five younger siblings on their farm at Pullaboobak. Also living with them was her older brother Viv's wife, Olga.

A small disagreement developed between Eunice and Olga and much to Eunice's horror, her mother took the other girl's side. In a fit of pique Eunice found an enlistment form inn the Sunday paper, filled it in and mailed it off.

A couple of weeks later she received notice to come to Victoria Barracks for an interview and this weas the beginning of her military service.

She commenced basic training at Moorebank on August 1, 1944 and further training as a transport driver. She was then transferred to Bonegilla, near Albury, to further her driver training.

She was then moved back to Moorebank and attached to a radar unit as a driver, mostly driving 30 cwt (1.5 tonne) international trucks moving stock, stores and other soldiers around, with very rare occasions getting to drive officers around in big shiny Ford car, which was a bonus.

The final part of her military service was at Monegeetta Camp in Victoria where she undertook tyre testing with American and Canadian serice personnel.

Eunice was at Monegeeta when peace in the Pacific was declared on August 15, 1945 and she was subsequently discharged from service, or as the army so quaintly put it 'dekitted' on January 22, 1946

Edward Livingston (20/10/1918 - 01/09/2008)

Ed enlisted at Young on January 16, 1942. Whe he received a posting to Darwin he was granted four days leave to marry Jean Walmsley at Holy Trinity Church, Grenfell on November 11, 1942 - 82 years ago as of the 2024 Remembrance Day commemorations.

As a sergeant in the Intelligence Section in the Northern Territory, he travelled the coastal islands in a small boat gathering information about Japanese activities, communicated with three main Aboriginal groups to keep them 'on side' in the event of occupation, checked on station owners as far south as Katherine and endured the wet season conditions in slit trenches during Japanese air raids that continued night and day until 1944.

Ed was de-mobbed on January 4, 1946 have spent four years with all of his worldly possessions in a kit bag.

John England

Born on October 12, 1911, John Armstrong England enlisted in the CMF in 1929 and was commissioned as a cavalry officer in 1931.

He was called up for full time operational service in June, 1941, serving with anti-aircraft artillery in the defence of Sydney, Wollongong, Morotai and Labuan.

He subsequently served as Commanding Officer of the 52nd Australian AA Regiment (Comp) and 2/3 Australian Composite AA Regiment.

As the CO of the North East Borneo Force he received the surrender of Japanese troops in Octoboer, 1945, and played a key role in the disarmament and repatriation of Japanese soldiers, as well as the re-establishment of local government in Borneo.

John was released from full time service as a Lieutenant Colonel after returning to Australia in February, 1946 and remained on the reserve list until the 1960's.

He was mentioned in Despatches (MID) for "exceptional service in the field in the South West Pacific area".

Thomas Walsh

Thomas Patrick Walsh (Tom) was born on October 24, 1917 in Grenfell to Joseph Patrick and Florence Pearl Walsh.

Tom enlisted in the Australian Army on April 1, 1941. He was 23 years of age. His number was NX72492.

According to his war service record, he departed from Australia on September 1, 1941 for 'Special Duties' in the Middle East as part of the 9th Division Army Corp.

On January 13, 1942 he was transferred to the 10th Company Corp, still in the Middle East, and returned to his own Division in June, 1942.

His war service records show that he served time in Tobruk, El Alamein, Lae and Borneo as well as New Guinea.

His stories, as told to his family, included tales of visiting Jerusalem and Egypt whilst in the Middle East and being part of the skirmish with Rommel.

His time in New Guinea wsas spent as part of the now famous Kokoda Trail.

The records show that he spent 601 days in Australia and 1045 days overseas on active service. He certanly earned the title of Returned Serviceman.

He died on November 27, 2986 and is buried in Bimbi cemetery alongside his with Phyllis and son Tim. He was buried with full military honours provided by the local RSL.

It was a hot, still day and as the last Post was played, a crow sitting on a close by fence cawed.

His name was inscribed in the Cenotaph at Grenfell.