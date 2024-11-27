The NSW Schools Constitutional Convention, held at NSW Parliament House recently, showcased the exceptional talents of students from across NSW, with some travelling over 400km to participate.

This year, almost 100 Year 11 students from regional and metropolitan schools including The Henry Lawson High School gathered to engage in meaningful discussions with their peers and civic educators about democracy and the Constitution.

The annual convention aims to connect students from across the state and empower our young citizens to understand their role in shaping Australia’s democratic future.

The event kicked off with an inspiring keynote address from Professor Anne Twomey, followed by a series of engaging workshops and discussions which fostered critical thinking and encouraged student participation. By the end of the day, students had selected 30 of their peers to attend the prestigious National Constitutional Convention Canberra in early 2025.

Among those selected were Bailey, Esther, Makaylah, and Eliana—students who had travelled over 400km to attend the event at NSW Parliament. These four will now embark

on an even greater journey as they head to Canberra to represent their NSW peers at the National Constitutional Convention.

The Hon. Ben Franklin MLC, President of the NSW Legislative Council, and a resident of regional NSW, welcomed the students with enthusiasm.

“It’s wonderful to welcome such a diverse group of students, and particularly those travelling from far and wide, including Goonellabah, Griffith, Mungindi and Narooma to be

with us today and share their voices,“ Mr Franklin said.

“We must nurture their enthusiasm and ensure these remarkable young people have every opportunity to shape our shared future.”

For more information about the NSW Schools Constitutional Convention and other free learning programs supporting regional students, please visit the Parliament of NSW

Education website.