Woodbridge will host the Dubbo Goannas at Grenfell's Lawson Oval this Saturday in the final round of the Western Womens Rugby League Competition.



The Semi-Finals will take place the following weekend with the Grand Final set down for Saturday, November 25.



Game times are as follows, Under 12s 9.30am, Under 14s 10.30am, Under 16s 11.40am, Under 18s 12.50pm and First Grade at 2.00pm. Ground entry is $5 for adults/over 16s and $3 pensioners/students.

The Under 12s and 16s won't be playing semi-finals this season but the Under 14s look to have already secured their semi spot.



The results this weekend will determine if the Under 18s and First Grade teams make the play-offs. The equation is simple for the Under 18s as it is Dubbo who they are battling it out with for the remaining Semi spot. If results go their way First Grade can sneak into the Semis even if they lose on Saturday but on the other hand if results don't go their way they could still miss out even if they win.

Last Saturday at a cold and wet Waratah Sports Ground (Orange) Woodbridge didn't have any success on the field against the Orange Vipers but there were some very competitive games of footy. The 12s went down 40 nil with the Woodies also going down in the remaining four matches, Under 14s (22 nil), Under 16s (34-10), Under 18s (24-6), and First Grade (30-4).