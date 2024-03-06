Coriah Keatings is quickly working up the ladder in the apprentice jockey ranks and her winning treble at Cowra on Monday included the 1700 metres Club Cowra Diggers Cup on the Danielle Seib, Goulburn trained Chaotic Beauty.

"It was quite a memorable day," Keatings told Sky Racing after the win.



Patiently ridden by Keatings, Chaotic Beauty settled at the tail of the field with Bobby's Secret and Avalicious leading the way from Aussie Pharoah and Eva's Deel.

In the straight, Chaotic Beauty ($3.40 to $3.10) swept down the outside to win by a length from Avalicious (Georgina McDonnell, $7) and Frau Holle (Ken Dunbar, $26).



With 14 placings but still winless after 58 starts, Sensei Jackie had Coriah Keatings in the saddle for the first time when contesting the 1375 metres Cowra Motors Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, the first race on the Cowra Diggers Cup program.



Shaking off joint leader Donna Emilia, Sensei Jackie ($3) broke clear and held on to beat Flying Dubawi (Michael Heagney, $2.50 to $2.05 favourite) with Beograd Boy (Damon Budler, $6) in third place.

Despite being the winner of a sole race, the numerous placings have enabled the Dar Lunn trained Sensei Jackie to accumulate over $96,000 prizemoney for the owners Guy Mitchell from Binnaway and Rob Pratten from Dubbo.

Queanbeyan trainer Rex Cole supplied the other winner for Coriah Keatings, Chairman's List in the 1200 metres Dennis Wheyway Memorial Memorial Benchmark 58 Handicap.

After a stride for stride battle over the final 120 metres, Chairman's List ($4.40) prevailed by a short half head over Can Do It (Will Stanley, $3.70 favourite) with My Girona (Jake Pracey-Holmes,$6) finishing third.

Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries has been enjoying a winning run over recent meetings and she combined again with Orange based apprentice Will Stanley to win the 1100 metres Happy 30th Katie Core Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap.

Raced by Jim Connors and partners, Destiny's Bounty ($3.90) led for home and fought on well to beat Single Attraction (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $3.70) and Luscious (Michael Heagney, $51).

Formerly from France, jockey Pierre Boudvillain is establishing a successful relationship with Canberra trainer John Rolfe and they had a winning double at Cowra, Rangatira ($4.20) in the 1375 metres Thank You Barrier Attendants Class 1 Handicap and Arctic Desert $6) in the 1200 metres Signs R Us Maiden Plate.

Wrapping up a good days racing at Cowra, 4kg calming apprentice Jade McKenzie had the Aaron Clarke, Braidwood trained Artist Bee ($15) handy to the lead before beating Gutsy (Olivia Chambers, $8.50) and Kissing Supido (Jake Pracey-Holmes, &17) in the 950 metres Alf Rose Appreciation Of Cowra Benchmark 58 Handicap.



Racing at Dubbo on Friday, March 8 and Orange on Monday, March 11.

