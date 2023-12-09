Development afternoon with LB Swim Coaching.

Recently we had the opportunity to invite Laura Brindley head coach of Cruiz Swimming Club and owner of LB Swim Coaching in Canberra to a development day at our pool. This was an opportunity for our swimmers to gain from Laura's extensive knowledge in stroke correction and coaching. Assistant coach on pool deck that day was past Grenfell Amateur Club Swimmer and national representative Tom Robinson who assisted Laura throughout the afternoon.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my afternoon in Grenfell. A terrific facility and a great bunch of kids of varying ages and swim levels all eager to learn," ." Laura Brindley said.



"Everyone was really engaged with Tom and I and asked great questions showing their enthusiasm to continue developing their skills.

The aim of the clinic was for the swimmers to come away with two new tips or focus points to continue developing in their training sessions that will help them achieve PBs this season as well as having fun with their club mates," Laura said.

It was great for our swimmers to see Tom back on pool deck, sharing some of the skills and knowledge he has gained throughout his swimming career so far. Our swimmers thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon in the pool and we hope that they continue to practise in their squad at squad this season.



Parkes Carnival

Recently our swimmers travelled to Parkes to compete at their annual swimming carnival.

India Edwards, Dylan Forde, Mikayla Hughes, Penny Hughes, Xanthe Johnson, Ella Mitton, Angus Petty and Harry Robinson all swam their way onto the podium

To add India Edwards, Dylan Forde Penny Hughes, Angus Petty Georgia Petty and Harry Robinson all swam PB's throughout the day.

Congratulations Great Whites!

Forbes Swimming Carnival

On Sunday 2nd of December a group of our swimmers travelled to Forbes to compete at their annual swimming carnival. With 15 swimmers representing our club there were a number of highlights and many cheers throughout the day. Achieving positions on the podium were India Edwards, Daisy Forde, Dylan Forde, Mikayla Hughes, Penny Hughes, Sophie Hughes, Maddison Martin, Penny Martin, Genevieve McClelland, Harry Robinson and Lachie Rolls.

A number of our swimmers also gained personal best times throughout the day, including India Edwards, Daisy Forde, Dylan Forde, Penny and Sophie Hughes, Maddison and Penny Martin, Genevieve McClelland, Harry Robinson, Hayden and Lachie Rolls and Layla White.

Congratulations to all of our Grenfell swimmers on a fantastic carnival.

This weekend we are looking forward to welcoming swimmers from across the mountains and plains zone to our pool for our annual swimming carnival and we would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our local swimmers good luck and we look forward to having another great carnival.