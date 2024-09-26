Grenfell will be celebrating NAIDOC Day tomorrow, Friday, September 27 and the community is invited to help celebrate.

NAIDOC will be celebrated at Taylor Park from 10am starting with the Welcome to Country and will have a range of activities, dances, and arts and crafts on offer.

Weddin NAIDOC assistant secretary Julie Gilmore said there will be dancers from Condobolin, along with schools from around the Weddin Shire singing songs in language as well as various arts and crats available.

There will be a Bush Tucker BBQ which will feature kangaroo, crocodile and emu on offer, as well as normal sausages.

Ms Gilmore said they will be joined by a range of different services who will hosting stalls including the SES, the Salvation Army, the Cowra Neighbourhood Centre and Boys to the Bush.

The Welcome to Country will be done by students from Grenfell Public School and The Henry Lawson High School.

Ms Gilmore said they would like to thank the Grenfell Men's Shed for cooking the BBQ, with the BBQ coming from the Grenfell Lions Club.

She encourages the community to come down to Taylor Park and help them celebrate Indigenous Culture.

Ms Gilmore said the Weddin Shire Council has been on board and very supportive of the event, and the Grenfell NAIDOC Day features a good collection of community groups that come together with open arms for their celebration.